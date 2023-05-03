AAP has failed on governance: BJP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 2

The son of ex-Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and BJP leader Raninder Singh on Tuesday said that the Aam Aadmi Party has failed to provide good governance. He also stressed the grim law-and-order situation in the state.

Accompanied by ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Raninder said, “It is unfortunate that not a single promise made by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the election manifesto has been kept. Kejriwal had vowed to provide the women in the state with an amount of Rs 1,000 every month, but that is still an elusive dream.”

“By misleading the residents of Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal managed to win once. But he will see that the people of Punjab will rout him out in the byelection of Jalandhar as his party lost in Sangrur. Sangrur was Bhagwant Singh Mann’s Parliamentary seat and AAP could not retain it after three months of gaining power as the voters of Punjab had already seen the true colours of AAP,” said Singh.