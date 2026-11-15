AAP has lost support base in Punjab: Congress leader

Congress district vice-president Ravinder Bindu Bhubalan on Friday claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had lost its support base in Punjab and was therefore compelled to field two sitting MPs in the electoral contest.

Talking to mediapersons, Bhubalan said the people of Punjab had become aware of the state government’s policies and would not support the party in the coming elections. He claimed that even the MPs fielded by AAP would fail to win.

Alleging that the government had failed to fulfil its election promises, he said unemployed youth were still struggling to find jobs and the common man was burdened by inflation. He also criticised the government over the drug menace and the law and order situation in the state.

Bhubalan claimed that the Congress would form the next government in Punjab, asserting that public support for the party was growing in both rural and urban areas.

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Commenting on the possibility of an alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP, he said such an arrangement would not help the two parties regain political ground in the state.

He claimed that only the Congress could put Punjab on the path of development and prosperity. Other Congress leaders and workers were also present.