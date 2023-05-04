 AAP holds meet in private school : The Tribune India

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll

AAP holds meet in private school

Congress writes to EC, seeks action against party, candidates

AAP holds meet in private school

AAP leaders during a meeting at a school in favour of party candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku in Urban Estate, Phase 1, Jalandhar. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 3

Following reports that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held an election meeting at a private school in Urban Estate, Phase 1, here, yesterday, local Congress leaders today lodged a complaint with the Election Commission in this regard here today.

Sukhbahar Singh Waraich, an aide of Pargat Singh, Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment, has written to District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh.

The plaint

The complaint reads: “This meeting is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct set by the Election Commission of India, which prohibits political parties and candidates from holding meetings or rallies on the school premises. Furthermore, the presence of staff and students at the meeting raises serious concerns about the misuse of the school’s resources for political purposes.”

In this complaint, he said: “I want to bring it to your notice a serious poll code violation by AAP. Party leader from Jalandhar Cantonment Surinder Singh Sodhi, AAP MLA from Kharar Anmol Gagan Mann, former MLA Jagbir Singh Brar and AAP Jalandhar president Rajwinder Kaur Thiara held a meeting at a private school in Urban Estate, Phase 1. The meeting was held with staff and senior students of the school in favour of AAP’s Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku.”

The complaint further reads: “This meeting is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct set by the Election Commission of India, which prohibits political parties and candidates from holding meetings or rallies on the school premises. Furthermore, the presence of staff and students at the meeting raises serious concerns about the misuse of the school’s resources for political purposes.”

Pictures of the meeting were uploaded on the official Facebook page of Surinder Singh Sodhi on May 2 (Tuesday) with a caption that it is in “favour of Lok Sabha byelection candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku”.

Waraich has urged the Election Commission to take immediate action against AAP and its candidates for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

“Such actions are detrimental to the democratic process and must be stopped at all costs. I hope that appropriate action will be taken to ensure that such violations are not repeated in the future,” he makes a mention.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

2
Punjab

Beant Singh assassination case: Supreme Court refuses to commute Balwant Singh Rajoana's death penalty

3
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

4
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

5
Nation

'Anurag Thakur tried to suppress the matter', alleges wrestler Vinesh Phogat amid protest

6
Business

Auditor named in Hindenburg report resigns from Adani company

7
Diaspora

Ajay Banga becomes first Indian-American to head World Bank

8
Nation

PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

9
Nation

SC allows women wrestlers' counsel to submit in sealed cover additional material on allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan

10
Trending

Tamil actress embraces post-divorce life with peculiar photoshoot, calls it a message to ‘voiceless’ women

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it
Haryana

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it

Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Top News

11 on way to wedding killed in SUV-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

11 on way to wedding killed in SUV-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

Ahead of hearing, wrestlers allowed to file sealed affidavit against WFI chief

Ahead of hearing, wrestlers allowed to file sealed affidavit against WFI chief

2 militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

2 militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

This is the second encounter in the last 24 hours in the Val...

Karnataka Elections: Hanuman Chalisa recital to counter Congress

Karnataka Elections: Hanuman Chalisa recital to counter Congress

POLL GAMES Bajrang Dal sees danger to ‘dharma’ | Gets VHP su...

2 people charred to dead, 5 injured as hotel catches fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban

2 people charred to dead, 5 injured as hotel catches fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban


Cities

View All

Woman found murdered in car, lover’s hand suspected

Woman found murdered in car, lover’s hand suspected

3 miscreants target scrap dealer

Child rights panel member visits Pingalwara

Residents submit memo to MLA Sohal over traffic woes

Uncertainty over move continues; residents, officials still wait for policy

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

20 new AC buses to ply on 11 long routes from today

CHB mulls more spending powers for senior officers

Mercury up, still 9 notches cooler

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three

ED on AAP MP’s notice: Only 1 of 4 mentions in chargesheet wrong

ED on AAP MP’s notice: Only 1 of 4 mentions in chargesheet wrong

SUV hits biker, drives with body on roof

Fulfilling people’s dreams my sole purpose, says Cong candidate

Fulfilling people’s dreams my sole purpose, says Cong candidate

Thieves decamp with cash, gold

Patchwork ahead of CM’s roadshow

Woman, son shot at in Phagwara village

82.44 pc houses get zero bill in Hoshiarpur circle, says Jimpa

SIT quizzes Ludhiana MC, PPCB officials for 7 hours

SIT quizzes Ludhiana MC, PPCB officials for 7 hours

NGT joint panel to visit site on Monday

Four days on, residents still in shock, await info on toxic gas leak incident

Vigilance questions ex-MLA Vaid for fifth time in DA case

Didn’t get enough time to speak: Arora on finishing one year as Rajya Sabha MP

Kin block PSPCL gates seeking jobs, benefits

Kin block PSPCL gates seeking jobs, benefits

Wheat arrival crosses last year’s figure

Varsity bureau resumes publication

SKM backs protesting wrestlers, demands arrest of WFI chief