AAP holds meet in private school

Jalandhar, May 3

Following reports that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held an election meeting at a private school in Urban Estate, Phase 1, here, yesterday, local Congress leaders today lodged a complaint with the Election Commission in this regard here today.

Sukhbahar Singh Waraich, an aide of Pargat Singh, Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment, has written to District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh.

The plaint The complaint reads: “This meeting is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct set by the Election Commission of India, which prohibits political parties and candidates from holding meetings or rallies on the school premises. Furthermore, the presence of staff and students at the meeting raises serious concerns about the misuse of the school’s resources for political purposes.”

In this complaint, he said: “I want to bring it to your notice a serious poll code violation by AAP. Party leader from Jalandhar Cantonment Surinder Singh Sodhi, AAP MLA from Kharar Anmol Gagan Mann, former MLA Jagbir Singh Brar and AAP Jalandhar president Rajwinder Kaur Thiara held a meeting at a private school in Urban Estate, Phase 1. The meeting was held with staff and senior students of the school in favour of AAP’s Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku.”

Pictures of the meeting were uploaded on the official Facebook page of Surinder Singh Sodhi on May 2 (Tuesday) with a caption that it is in “favour of Lok Sabha byelection candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku”.

Waraich has urged the Election Commission to take immediate action against AAP and its candidates for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

“Such actions are detrimental to the democratic process and must be stopped at all costs. I hope that appropriate action will be taken to ensure that such violations are not repeated in the future,” he makes a mention.