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Home / Jalandhar / AAP leader among 3 booked for ‘assault’ on SAD youth chief

AAP leader among 3 booked for ‘assault’ on SAD youth chief

Akali Dal calls case ‘mere formality’

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Ashok Kaura
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 11:42 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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The Sadar police have registered a case against three persons, including an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, for allegedly assaulting Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) urban youth president Sukhdip Singh after he reportedly refused to join the AAP.

According to a complaint lodged by Sukhdip, a resident of Jagat Ram Soond Colony, Gursimran Singh, who had recently left the SAD and joined the AAP, had allegedly been pressuring him for several days to join the ruling party. Sukhdip said he had refused.

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The complainant alleged that, on September 27, Gursimran called him and asked him to meet. When Sukhdip told him that he was at his ‘haveli’, Gursimran allegedly arrived there with his associates and began assaulting him.

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Sukhdip alleged that the accused inflicted several injuries and severely assaulted his legs. He raised an alarm, following which the accused allegedly fled the spot after issuing threats.

Sukhdip was subsequently taken to the Civil Hospital by his associates, where he received medical treatment.

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Following the complaint, the police registered a case against Gursimran, a resident of Patel Nagar, and Pardeep Singh and Vishnu Ghai under sections 115(2), 126(2), 117(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The matter was also raised by SAD leaders, who had earlier met the Superintendent of Police and sought action against those allegedly involved in the attack on Sukhdip.

The delegation maintained that such alleged high-handedness against a party worker would not be tolerated and sought prompt police action. The SP reportedly assured the delegation that a case would be registered.

SAD urban president Ranjit Singh Khurana termed the FIR registered by the police a “mere formality”.

He alleged that Gursimran and his associates had entered the ‘haveli’ and assaulted Sukhdip, and that a revolver was used to hit him.

Khurana further alleged that the police had not yet inspected the spot or added provisions relating to trespassing into the ‘haveli’, assault and the alleged use of a weapon.

Describing the matter as unfortunate, he said a SAD delegation would soon meet the SP again. He warned that if justice was not delivered, the party would launch a larger agitation and approach the court.

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