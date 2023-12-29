AAP leader Bunty ‘attacked’ by party workers, injured

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 28

AAP leader and Labour Board member Raman Bunty claimed that he was attacked by his own party leader and his associates at PPR Market late last night. The altercation arose when Bunty attempted to record a video of them consuming liquor in a restaurant at PPR.

The video, featuring Bunty visibly injured with a bleeding nose, has gone viral after he posted it on his Facebook account. In the video, he accuses an AAP leader, who is also an advocate, and his associates of assaulting him.

He said despite strict police warning against serving liquor at public places, the practice continues unchecked. Bunty recounted the incident, stating, “I attempted to record a video of the AAP leader in question, leading to a dispute. Subsequently, the AAP leader and his associates attacked me, leaving me all injured.”

However, Division Number 7 SHO Mukesh Kumar said, “No one has officially filed a complaint so far. Upon seeing the video, they visited the scene to investigate, discovering that all involved parties, including Bunty, had come drunk at PPR Market and got engaged in a physical altercation after a heated argument over something.”