AAP leader gets 3 party men booked over obscene remarks

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 6

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manju Rana, who had unsuccessfully contested the Vidhan Sabha polls from Kapurthala, today got booked three party leaders under non-bailable sections for allegedly passing sexual remarks against her. The incident has brought to fore factionalism in the party in Kapurthala. The FIR has been lodged in Police Station No. 5 in Jalandhar against Kanwar Iqbal Singh, district president of Vyopar Mandal of AAP in Kapurthala, Parminder Todd, senior party leader and Yashpal Singh, also an AAP worker. The three of them have been booked under Sections 354-A, 294, 506, 507, 509 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.

Evidence submitted to police Aam Aadmi Party leader Manju Rana said she had produced screenshots of WhatsApp messages to the police, wherein remarks had been made against her by party leader Kanwar Iqbal and worker Yashpal Singh. She felt they were working at the behest of senior party leader Parminder Todd. Trying to settle political scores AAP leader Kanwar Iqbal countered allegations against him saying Manju Rana had got them booked to settle political scores. “She was indulging in some wrong activities and we were stopping her from doing so. The lodging of an FIR against us is just a political stunt. We have not made any wrong remarks against her,” he said

