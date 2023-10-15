AAP leader held on charge of murder bid

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 14

The Division No. 6 police today arrested AAP leader Mukesh Sethi in connection with an attempt to murder case.

According to information, the victim, Gopal Krishna Shingari, alleged that Sethi, accompanied by 10 to 12 persons, brutally attacked him at his residence on the Cool road.

The incident took place around seven days ago. The victim lodged a formal complaint against AAP leader Mukesh Sethi and his associates today.

Division No. 6 SHO Ajaib Singh said acting on the complaint, a case under Sections 307, 365, 323, 148, 149 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act had been registered against Mukesh and 10 unidentified persons.

He said while Mukesh was in custody, efforts were on to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the crime.