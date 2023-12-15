AAP leader Kakkar dies after illness

Jalandhar, December 14
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) halqa in charge from Shahkot Rattan Singh Kakkar Kalan (68) passed away after an illness this morning. He was suffering from stomach infection and breathed his last at the DMC, Ludhiana, where he was undergoing treatment.
Party leaders from Jalandhar, including MP Sushil Rinku, minister Balkar Singh, MLAs Inderjit Kaur Mann, Raman Arora and Sheetal Angural, expressed grief over his demise. Rattan Singh had contested the Assembly elections from Shahkot twice in 2018 bypoll and in 2022, but could not register a victory.
Rattan had earlier served as the general secretary of the Doaba zonal unit of AAP. He also served as the sarpanch of Kakkar Kalan village and zila parishad member. Prior to starting his political career here, he remained in Dubai, where he owned a construction company, now being looked after his son. His last rites would be performed tomorrow around noon.
