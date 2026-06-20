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Home / Jalandhar / Pilot project for cycle, slow-vehicle lanes launched on two stretches

Pilot project for cycle, slow-vehicle lanes launched on two stretches

Nakodar Chowk to Kapurthala Chowk identified for project

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:42 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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AAP leader Nitin Kohli supervises the work for marking of dedicated lane for slow-moving traffic near Dr BR Ambedkar Chowk in Jalandhar on Friday.
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In a project aimed at creating separate lanes for cycle and two or three-wheelers, Aam Aadmi Party leader Nitin Kohli has started working on a plan on two roads of the city.

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The two-road stretches identified for the project are Nakodar Chowk to Football Chowk and Football Chowk to Kapurthala Chowk. The lanes are being painted green as a part of the project. "We have tried to initiate the project on a pilot basis from a section of road between BMC Chowk and bus stand", he said.

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He added that the project needs coordinated working between Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, and Commissionerate Police. "Once new Commissioner Satinder Singh takes charge in the city, I will discuss the plan regarding traffic management with him. So far, we have done discussions on this with the Mayor and MC Commissioner", he said.

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A similar project had been planned over 13 years ago during the reign of the SAD-BJP government, but it could not materialise as it was then felt that city roads are not wide enough to segregate the traffic.

City residents, including those engaged in cycling in morning time, have been demanding that they be given separate lanes at least till 7:30 am and on Sundays so that they can paddle through the city conveniently and safely. The demand was raised by members of the Hawk Cycling Club and Ride to Road Club, both engaged in regular cycling events, during the recent World Bicycle Day.

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