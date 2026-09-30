AAP leader Manish Sisodia used my Delhi bungalow, alleges Harbhajan Singh

Cricketer-turned-Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of bringing “outsiders” from Delhi to Punjab and alleged that senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia had used his Delhi bungalow, “Kothi No. 32”.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Jalandhar.

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Responding to questions about the AAP bringing “outsiders” or Delhi leaders to Punjab, Harbhajan alleged, “All their (AAP’s) officers posted in Punjab are from Delhi. Don’t Punjabis know how to work? Don’t they know how to run offices? My own Kothi No. 32 in Delhi was used by Manish Sisodia. Ashok Mittal’s house (in Delhi) was used by (Arvind) Kejriwal. Who is Kejriwal to run affairs from there?”

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Harbhajan also questioned the choice of songs played at an AAP mega rally held on the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. “What songs are they playing at an event commemorating Bhagat Singh? Can’t they play patriotic songs?” he said.

On the drug menace, Harbhajan said, “They had one job (removal of drugs from the state). That improvement they have not made. God gave them an opportunity; they should have used it.”

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Asked about the AAP’s charge that the BJP rally was a political drama, Harbhajan said, “Before they point fingers at others, they must answer what they have done. Held meetings in empty halls? All our youth are leaving the state. Where is their love for the youth of the state?”

Harbhajan was among the seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs who recently switched to the BJP. Six of them — Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Vikramjit Sahney, Ashok Mittal, Rajinder Gupta and Harbhajan Singh — were present at the Home Minister’s rally on Wednesday, marking a rare collective appearance by the former AAP MPs at a BJP event.