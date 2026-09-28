AAP leader, Phagwara SP review traffic arrangements ahead of festive season

With the festive season approaching, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and chairman of the Trade Wing, Phagwara, Bobby Chum, along with Phagwara SP Major Singh and traffic in-charge Aman Kumar, visited prominent markets in the city to assess traffic arrangements and discuss measures to ease congestion.

During the visit to Cinema Road Market and Sarai Road, the team interacted with shopkeepers and sought their views on traffic-related issues. The shopkeepers particularly raised concerns over congestion allegedly caused by e-rickshaws and suggested introducing one-way movement for e-rickshaws in the busy market areas.

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The officials and the AAP leader also appealed to shopkeepers to keep their merchandise within the designated yellow line and avoid placing goods on the road, so that sufficient space remains available for the movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

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Bobby Chum said no final decision had been taken so far on introducing one-way traffic arrangements for e-rickshaws, as the issue also involved the Municipal Corporation. He said the matter would be discussed with the civic body before an appropriate decision was taken.

He said traffic in Phagwara’s markets generally increases considerably during the festive season as people visit the city for shopping. He stressed the need to address traffic-related issues in advance so that both traders and shoppers do not face inconvenience.

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Chum also emphasised the importance of coordination between traders and the administration in improving traffic management. He appealed to shopkeepers to cooperate with the authorities and ensure that their goods remained within the prescribed yellow line.

SP Major Singh and traffic in-charge Aman Kumar also interacted with shopkeepers, listened to their concerns and sought suggestions for improving traffic management.