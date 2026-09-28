DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / AAP leader, Phagwara SP review traffic arrangements ahead of festive season

AAP leader, Phagwara SP review traffic arrangements ahead of festive season

article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 12:01 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

With the festive season approaching, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and chairman of the Trade Wing, Phagwara, Bobby Chum, along with Phagwara SP Major Singh and traffic in-charge Aman Kumar, visited prominent markets in the city to assess traffic arrangements and discuss measures to ease congestion.

During the visit to Cinema Road Market and Sarai Road, the team interacted with shopkeepers and sought their views on traffic-related issues. The shopkeepers particularly raised concerns over congestion allegedly caused by e-rickshaws and suggested introducing one-way movement for e-rickshaws in the busy market areas.

Advertisement

The officials and the AAP leader also appealed to shopkeepers to keep their merchandise within the designated yellow line and avoid placing goods on the road, so that sufficient space remains available for the movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

Advertisement

Bobby Chum said no final decision had been taken so far on introducing one-way traffic arrangements for e-rickshaws, as the issue also involved the Municipal Corporation. He said the matter would be discussed with the civic body before an appropriate decision was taken.

He said traffic in Phagwara’s markets generally increases considerably during the festive season as people visit the city for shopping. He stressed the need to address traffic-related issues in advance so that both traders and shoppers do not face inconvenience.

Advertisement

Chum also emphasised the importance of coordination between traders and the administration in improving traffic management. He appealed to shopkeepers to cooperate with the authorities and ensure that their goods remained within the prescribed yellow line.

SP Major Singh and traffic in-charge Aman Kumar also interacted with shopkeepers, listened to their concerns and sought suggestions for improving traffic management.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts