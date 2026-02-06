Punjab AAP leader shot dead outside gurdwara in Jalandhar’s Model Town

AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead early Friday morning outside a gurdwara in the posh Model Town locality of Jalandhar. He received three gunshots and was taken to Fortis Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Advertisement

According to reports, Oberoi had arrived at the gurudwara in his Thar and had just parked the vehicle outside when assailants on a two-wheeler opened fire at him.

Advertisement

AAP Jalandhar Cantt halqa incharge Rajwinder Thiara said that it was Oberoi’s daily routine to visit the gurdwara and that the assailants appeared to be aware of his movements.

Advertisement

Further details are awaited.