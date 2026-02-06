DT
Home / Jalandhar / Punjab AAP leader shot dead outside gurdwara in Jalandhar’s Model Town

Punjab AAP leader shot dead outside gurdwara in Jalandhar’s Model Town

Oberoi had arrived at the gurudwara in his Thar and had just parked the vehicle outside when assailants on a two-wheeler opened fire at him

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:22 AM Feb 06, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
AAP leader Lucky Oberoi
AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead early Friday morning outside a gurdwara in the posh Model Town locality of Jalandhar. He received three gunshots and was taken to Fortis Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to reports, Oberoi had arrived at the gurudwara in his Thar and had just parked the vehicle outside when assailants on a two-wheeler opened fire at him.

AAP Jalandhar Cantt halqa incharge Rajwinder Thiara said that it was Oberoi’s daily routine to visit the gurdwara and that the assailants appeared to be aware of his movements.

Further details are awaited.

