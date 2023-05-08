AAP leaders lack vision: BJP

Jalandhar, May 7
The BJP will emerge victorious in the bypoll as there is a huge disenchantment with AAP, Congress and SAD, said BJP National Vice President and Punjab in-charge Saudan Singh today.
Asserting that the BJP has been receiving a phenomenal response in rural areas too, Singh said, “The Punjabi voters have realised that AAP is just a party of novices who lack experience, vision and commitment needed to address the colossal problems facing the state in the form of stagnation in agriculture remuneration, drug trafficking and addiction, among others.
He stressed, “It is clear that the Opposition parties have been facing flak as the voters in Jalandhar are disillusioned with them.” He also took a jibe at Congress, saying, “The Congress party has done nothing to improve the infrastructure in Jalandhar in the last nine years.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another 'mysterious' blast on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
On Saturday night, a mysterious blast had left six persons, ...
Kerala houseboat tragedy : Death count rises to 21, rescue operation under way
The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, ...
New chief secretary appointed in violence-hit Manipur
Vineet Joshi, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Manipur cadre,...
In pictures: Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti receives fresh snow
It’s a treat for tourists, but farmers are worried over the ...
Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Arvind Kejriwal
His remarks come after a Delhi court grants bail to two accu...