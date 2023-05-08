AAP leaders lack vision: BJP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 7

The BJP will emerge victorious in the bypoll as there is a huge disenchantment with AAP, Congress and SAD, said BJP National Vice President and Punjab in-charge Saudan Singh today.

Asserting that the BJP has been receiving a phenomenal response in rural areas too, Singh said, “The Punjabi voters have realised that AAP is just a party of novices who lack experience, vision and commitment needed to address the colossal problems facing the state in the form of stagnation in agriculture remuneration, drug trafficking and addiction, among others.

He stressed, “It is clear that the Opposition parties have been facing flak as the voters in Jalandhar are disillusioned with them.” He also took a jibe at Congress, saying, “The Congress party has done nothing to improve the infrastructure in Jalandhar in the last nine years.”