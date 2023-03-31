AAP leaders put up anti-Modi posters

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 30

Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today began pasting ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’posters across the district as part a larger statewide campaign.

Notably, the campaign was started in the district after as many as 100 FIRs were filed in Delhi over such anti-Modi posters. After Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s condemnation of the Prime Minister, the campaign is also growing in Punjab.

AAP leaders said that the BJP government has failed our nation.

Bjp takes them off Hours after the AAP leaders put up 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' posters in the district, BJP leaders tore out the posters while indulging in sloganeering against the AAP

Raising slogans, 'Modi Apnao Desh Bachao', 'Kejriwal Murdabad', 'Aam Admi Party Murdabad' and Bhagwant Mann Murdabad', BJP leaders took off the posters from walls and pillars and tore them

Senior BJP leaders, former cabinet minister Manoranjan Kalia, former MLA KD Bhandari, district BJP President Sushil Sharma, BJYM leader Ashok Sareen Hickey among others indulged in sloganeering.

During a press conference here in Jalandhar, on Thursday, Punjab Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said, “Our martyrs had sacrificed their lives to free our country not only from Britishers, but also from illiteracy, social divides and injustice. They had laid down their lives so that people could get educated, have access to health facilities, employment, equality and enjoy the freedom of speech and expression.” During the conference, Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora and Punjab Joint Secretary Atam Prakash Bablu were also present.

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan slammed the BJP government, noting how 138 FIRs have been registered just for putting up such posters. The AAP leaders said the party’s ‘Modi Hatao Desh Bachao’ campaign is aimed at getting the message of Modi’s failure across. “The Modi government has failed to check the unemployment rate, corruption and inflation,” he rued.

The AAP minister claimed only capitalists have been flourishing under PM Modi’s rule. They also expressed concern over whether or not industrialist Gautam Adani would be investigated for his scams. Cabinet Minister Harbhajan lashed out at the BJP government for suppressing the voices of the Opposition leaders and threatening them with the help of agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He added, “Today we will put up the ‘Modi Hatao Desh Bachao’ posters in every corner of the country. No matter how many FIRs are filed, we won’t back down.”

Former cabinet minister and BJP National Executive Member Manoranjan Kalia said, "The AAP is putting up 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' posters as part of a conspiracy in Delhi and Punjab. Everyone knows the respect people have for India. The country's slogan is 'Modi Apnao Desh Bachao'. The AAP is doing this because it has failed in state and law and order has totally collapsed under it."