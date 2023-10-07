AAP leaders stage dharna over Sanjay Singh’s arrest

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 6

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday protested against the arrest of their leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh by staging a dharna at Ambedkar Chowk in the city. They also burned an effigy of the Central government during the protest.

Led by Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh and Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku, the protest saw the presence of Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann, Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora, Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural, AAP leader Rajwinder Kaur Thiara and district president Amritpal among others.

Leaders squatted at the chowk carrying reading. They also raised slogans against the Centre. On the occasion, AAP leaders burned an effigy of the Central government.

Before dharna, AAP leaders addressed the mediamen at the Circuit House.

Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku said, “Today’s protest is being held to oppose and condemn the arrest of AAP leader Sanjay Singh. The prime aim of the BJP is only to put a stop to the growing popularity of Arvind Kejriwal. Earlier, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Kumar Jain have been targeted. The BJP has already lost ground in some states. Sanjay is merely an MP and doesn’t hold an office of profit. Him being targeted is unfortunate.”

Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh said, “The Modi government is bent upon putting a stop to the progressive policies of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, which haven’t gone down well with the Centre. If there is any kind of scam, losses would have been incurred by the Delhi government but that did not happen.”

When asked about the arrest of Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira, Balkar said, “Already, a case is registered against him. The matter is in the court’s purview.”

Leaders said the AAP cadres and people of the state stood in solidarity with Sanjay Singh and would continue opposition until he was released.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Rajya Sabha