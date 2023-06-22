AAP leaders, too, oppose ward map, raise objections

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, June 21

With the publication of map of 85 wards, not only leaders of opposition parties but AAP leaders have also started objecting to the new map. Former Senior Deputy Mayor Kamaljeet Singh Bhatia who had recently joined AAP said boundaries of three wards adjoining his wards were disturbed which would create a problem. “In such a scenario, development works will get affected,” he said.

Bhatia was earlier with SAD and joined AAP a few months ago. He said he would send his objections.

Harsimran jit Singh Bunty, former Deputy Mayor who was with Congress had also joined AAP. He said now there were three-four candidates for each ward and this would create problems, so, the government should postpone the elections.

Balraj Thakur, from the Congress today again raised the issue of not allowing to click pictures of the map. “Why are they keeping it so secretive?” he said. Congress leaders said when the Congress-led MC was in power, their leaders were made the members of delimitation committee, but, before finalising the map, their signatures were not even taken, which was wrong.