AAP loyalist Jagtar Sanghera appointed JIT Chairman

Jalandhar, September 8

Less than six months in power, the Aam Aadmi Party, on Thursday, announced the appointment of party loyalist, Jagtar Sanghera, as the Chairman of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust.

Sanghera joined the party before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. He remained the state secretary of the NRI cell of the party, and was announced as the candidate for the 2017 Assembly polls. The party, however, decided to go ahead with Sarwan Singh Hayer as the candidate just before the elections, instead. But he still remained a loyalist, and was appointed state head of the intellectual wing of the party.

He has also been serving as the party spokesperson since 2016, especially, on the issues related to farming. On his appointment today, the party workers expressed approval. Though Sanghera belongs to Nakodar, he currently resides in Gohawar, near Goraya. Upon being asked when he would join, he replied, “I am yet to decide on that.” On his priorities over the fund-starved JIT, he said, “I will discuss all that after I join.” Harmeet Aulakh was named Chairman of the Hoshiarpur Improvement Trust. Amritpal Singh has been appointed as the Chairman of District Planning Committee, Jalandhar.