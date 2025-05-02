AAP minister leads protest against water to Haryana

Horticulture and Defence Services Welfare Minister Mohinder Bhagat on Thursday strongly opposed the BJP-led Union Government’s unilateral decision to release Punjab’s share of water to Haryana, calling it a grave injustice to the people of the state.

Staging a protest at Babu Jagjivan Ram Chowk, the Cabinet Minister, accompanied by District Planning Committee Chairman Amritpal Singh, said the decision disregards Punjab’s rights and is a direct attack on the state’s autonomy. “The Union Government’s dictatorial move will not be tolerated. The government under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to any extent to protect Punjab’s water,” he asserted.

Bhagat accused the Centre of pursuing a discriminatory agenda against non-BJP ruled states like Punjab and West Bengal. “Punjab’s water belongs to Punjabis. We will not allow even a single drop to be diverted to Haryana, which has already received its due share,” he said.

Highlighting the widespread resentment, the minister said AAP ministers and MLAs have launched statewide protests to express Punjabis' collective outrage. “This is not just a protest, it’s a fight for our rights and AAP will leave no stone unturned to defend Punjab’s interests,” he added. Mann has already opposed this move, now the entire leadership is holding protests against the Union Government for its decision to release Punjab’s water to Haryana.

Raising slogans against the Union Government, the minister said the voice will resonate across the nation, with AAP leaders protesting in all 117 Assembly constituencies. “We stand united for our water, our rights, and our future,” he concluded.