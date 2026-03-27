AAP misleading Punjab’s 30 million people: Kainth

Paramjit Singh Kainth, state vice-president of the BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha, on Thursday raised serious concerns over the functioning of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab. He stated that the government is promoting a politics of dual standards and propaganda.

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He alleged that the leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party is adept at changing its ideology for convenience and is diverting public attention through theatrics, gimmicks and misleading messaging. Kainth stated that the AAP government has completely failed to safeguard Punjab's culture, religious sentiments, business environment and economic structure. Over the past four years, the state's economy and social balance have suffered significant damage.

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He further said that nearly 30 million people of Punjab have been systematically misled. The government appears more focussed on protecting its ministers and MLAs, resulting in instability and an atmosphere of fear within the administrative system.

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He said, "Recently, despite the Punjab and Haryana High Court sentencing Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura in a case involving the assault of a SC woman, no concrete legal action has been taken by the state government. This raises serious concerns about its respect for the Constitution and the rule of law."

He alleged that in the suicide case of Punjab Warehousing Corporation DM Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, there had been a delay in action against Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar which had created fear and insecurity among administrative officials.