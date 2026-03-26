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Home / Jalandhar / AAP misusing power to suppress dissent: Pargat

AAP misusing power to suppress dissent: Pargat

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 10:35 PM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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Former Education Minister and MLA Pargat Singh has again accused the government led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of suppressing voices. He alleged that just as the BJP uses dictatorial methods across the country to silence its opponents and the media, the AAP government in Punjab is misusing power to suppress media groups and voices of dissent.

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Pargat Singh said AAP is adopting the same authoritarian attitude in Punjab that the Modi government is using across India to prevent exposure of its misdeeds. He noted that a few months ago, the Mohali court had clearly stated that only videos containing allegedly false claims should be removed, as freedom of speech is a constitutional right. Despite this, the Punjab Police issued notices to remove 22 more posts, which included several media reports.

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He added that, in addition, 'X' employees were also threatened with action, prompting X to approach the High Court. This, he said, is an open misuse of power by both BJP and AAP to suppress dissenting voices, showing that the AAP is acting like BJP’s “B-team,” with similar practices being implemented.

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