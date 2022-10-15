Jalandhar West Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sheetal Angural alleges threat from Amritpal Singh’s supporter

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 14

Nearly two months after Jalandhar West Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sheetal Angural alleged he had got threat calls from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, he has now again alleged that he has received threats from an unknown caller for issuing statements against the newly appointed chief of Waris Punjab De group.

Alleging that he had got a call on October 9, he has got lodged an FIR against an unknown person under Sections 294 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at the Division No.5 police station in Jalandhar. He has alleged he was in his office on Sunday last evening when a caller said he was watching TV and listening to the statement made by him against Amritpal.

The MLA said he had given a statement that day that an attempt was being made to vitiate the atmosphere of Punjab and legal action must be taken against all elements who could be Amritpal or anyone else. He said that reacting to this, the caller asked me to take my statement back and issue another statement in favour of Amritpal or else he could face retaliation.

DCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said, “We have got the case registered and we are on to trace the caller. He will surely be brought to book”. On the previous complaint by Angural of getting threat from the Bishnoi’s gang, Teja said, “Since the call had been made from outside India, we could not do much about it other than lodging an FIR.”

The MLA is also among the AAP legislators who have alleged that they were offered Rs 25 crore by the BJP leaders in the so-called “operation lotus”.