AAP MLA Angural's gunman dies under mysterious circumstances

Jalandhar, June 2

Constable Pawan Kumar (29), a resident of Mehatpur, who was posted as a gunman with Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural, died under mysterious circumstances in the room allotted to gunmen at the MLA’s residence in Basti Danishmanda here this morning.

Second cop to die in last two days Though mystery surrounding the death of ASI Swaran Singh has not been resolved so far, another police constable Pawan Kumar reportedly died under mysterious circumstances at Basti Danishmanda here. This is the second such death in Jalandhar in the last two days and the families of both victims have suspected a foul play. The family members of ASI Swaran Singh on Wednesday blocked the road near the Civil Hospital demanding the arrest of accused ACP and two others, while the family gunman Pawan Kumar demanded a high-level inquiry into the case alleging he was murdered. Meanwhile, police in the case of ASI Swaran Singh said the investigation is still under way and in case of gunman Pawan Kumar, they ruled out murder allegations and said it seems he died of accidental firing.

Earlier in the morning, there were reports that the gunman had shot himself with his AK-47 rifle as he was under depression over some family dispute. But later in the afternoon, the family members of Pawan claimed that he could never commit suicide and suspected a foul play and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

They said the bullet had hit his chest, which is not possible in case of suicide. “It seems our son has been murdered,” they added.

Addressing mediapersons outside MLA Angural’s residence, the victim’s father-in-law alleged that despite Pawan being unwell, he was called on duty this morning. They said a high-level inquiry should be done to find out the real reason behind his death.

As per sources, Pawan Kumar had been on leave for the last few days due to health issues. It was only today that he returned to work. While all other gunmen left around 9am to accompany the MLA who was to attend some programme at Baba Balak Nath temple, Pawan chose to stay back in the room citing fever. It was only after Pawan did not turn up for work nor responded to the calls that other gunmen went to the room to check on him and found him dead.

Meanwhile, when contacted, DCP (Investigation) Jaskaranjit Singh Teja ruled out murder allegations and said from the preliminary investigation it seems that the gunman died of accidental firing. Further investigation into the case is underway as forensic experts are examining the spot and collecting other evidence. A case under Section 174 of the CrPC had been registered, he added.