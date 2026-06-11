AAP MLA Raman Arora, Congress leader Kikki Dhillon appear before ED for 2nd time

Aam Aadmi Party Jalandhar (Central) MLA Raman Arora and Congress leader and former Faridkot MLA Kushaldeep Singh (Kikki Dhillon) appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second time on Thursday.

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Both leaders had earlier appeared before the ED in cases of suspected violations of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) last week.

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They were asked to submit additional documents related to assets of family members, financial transactions and bank details, which they brought along during the latest appearance.

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They had already submitted income tax returns and other financial records during previous hearings.

Arora had last appeared on June 2, while Dhillon was summoned on June 3. Both are being questioned in connection with separate cases registered by the Vigilance Bureau.

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Arora is facing interrogation in an alleged corruption case registered by the VB in May 2025 related to irregularities in the building branch of the Municipal Corporation in connivance with staff.

Dhillon is facing a disproportionate assets case registered by the VB in 2023.

Arora was earlier questioned for around eight hours during his previous visit, while Dhillon was questioned for nearly nine hours on June 3.