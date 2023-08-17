AAP MLA’s bail pleas rejected

Jalandhar, August 16
In a major setback for Jalandhar (West) Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sheetal Angural, three bail applications moved by him in three separate cases were dismissed by the Court of Additional Sessions Judge Rajnish Garg.
One of the cases pertains to the Rama Mandi police station dating to 2018. The MLA was booked in the case under Sections 336, 201 and 188 of the IPC and Section 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. In another case registered at the Navi Baradari police station, the MLA was booked under Sections 341 and 149 of the IPC in 2017. In the third case, Angural was booked at the Division No. 6 police station 2017. A city-based woman, Harvinder Kaur Minty, lad lodged a case against the MLA accusing him of criminal intimidation and insulting her modesty.
