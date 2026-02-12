AAP MLA’s ‘knee on neck’ remark draws criticism from Congress

A statement made by AAP Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann during a party protest in Chandigarh, responding to alleged controversial remarks by Leader of Opposition Partap S Bajwa, has gone viral and drawn widespread criticism from Congress leaders and political opponents.

Senior Congress leader Dr Navjot Dahiya reacted to the MLA’s statement saying, “The MLA said it on the stage that her party will win all 117 seats in 2027 by putting a knee on the neck. Such a language is an open insult to democratic decorum, the spirit of the Constitution and the self-respecting people of Punjab.” The MLA had made the statement standing next to minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, who had been targeted by Bajwa recently.

He further commented, “When the intoxication of power goes to one’s head, leaders stop listening to the voice of the people. The people of Punjab are not anyone’s private estate. The people did not elect a government to witness arrogance, but for a better future, a safe environment, employment, and development. Today, the situation is such that when people speak up for their rights, they are met with the language of suppression. This is not democracy—it is a dictatorial mind-set.”

Dr Dahiya said, “The politics of the Congress has never been about putting a knee on the people, but about holding their hand and walking alongside them. We have always fought for the dignity, rights and self-respect of the people.”

Dr Dahiya demanded that MLA Mann should immediately offer an unconditional apology to the people of Punjab for her statement and abandon political arrogance to work on real issues—drug eradication, job creation, better healthcare services, and freedom from false promises. He concluded, “Punjab is not a land that bows down—it is a land that asks questions. Congress stands with every village, every street and every family and will fight this battle for the dignity and respect of the people with full strength.”