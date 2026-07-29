AAP names Dhir as Jalandhar North halqa in-charge

Continuing its organisational reshuffle in Doaba ahead of the next electoral cycle, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has replaced its fourth halqa in-charge in the region in nearly two months. The latest change comes in Jalandhar North, where the party has reposed faith in Jalandhar Mayor Vaneet Dhir, replacing Dinesh Dhall, who had held the post for the past nearly four-and-a-half years.

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Dhall had contested the 2022 Assembly elections from Jalandhar North but finished third despite the AAP wave in Punjab. The latest move is being seen as part of the party's strategy to give Dhir adequate time to strengthen his presence in the constituency ahead of the next Assembly elections.

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Dhir, who assumed office as Jalandhar Mayor in January 2025, is a former BJP leader, who switched to AAP. In contrast, Dhall had joined AAP from the Congress and was once considered a close confidant of Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh before changing political allegiance.

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Within the party, Dhir is regarded as being close to Jalandhar Central AAP halqa incharge Nitin Kohli, with the two frequently sharing the stage at political and public events. His wife Shweta Dhir, who served as a BJP councillor during the previous Municipal Corporation term, has also been actively involved in AAP's political and social outreach after the family's shift to the ruling party.

Minutes after the announcement, congratulatory messages began pouring in for Dhir from party workers and supporters. In a display of organisational discipline, outgoing halqa in-charge Dinesh Dhall also released a video congratulating his successor. "I wish Vaneet Dhir all the best. I have served the party with dedication and will continue to do so. During my tenure, I pursued several development projects for the Assembly segment, including road infrastructure and the Burlton Park project. Thankfully, those works are now taking shape," Dhall said.

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The Jalandhar North reshuffle is the latest in a series of organisational changes undertaken by AAP in Doaba. In Phagwara, the party replaced Harji Mann with sitting Hoshiarpur MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal. In Phillaur, Principal Prem Kumar was replaced by Harjot Kaur Lohtia, who hails from Banga. Similarly, in Nawanshahr, Robby Kang was appointed in place of Lalit Mohan Pathak.

Interestingly, none of the replaced leaders has shown any signs of dissent so far. Instead, they have remained active within the party and continue to engage with local residents and workers, in some cases even more actively than before.

The recent reshuffle

The Jalandhar North reshuffle is the latest in a series of organisational changes undertaken by AAP in Doaba. In Phagwara, the party replaced Harji Mann with sitting Hoshiarpur MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal. In Phillaur, Principal Prem Kumar was replaced by Harjot Kaur Lohtia, who hails from Banga. Similarly, in Nawanshahr, Robby Kang was appointed in place of Lalit Mohan Pathak.