AAP retains eight MLAs in Doaba, drops 2 ministers

As the Aam Aadmi Party unveiled its first list of 40 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, it chose to retain eight of its 11 sitting MLAs in the Doaba region. However, the party sprung a surprise by leaving out both its Cabinet ministers from the region, Mohinder Bhagat and Dr Ravjot Singh, with their names missing from the Sham Chaurasi and Jalandhar West seats, respectively. The omission of Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora, meanwhile, came as no surprise, as he has remained on the party's sidelines for a considerable period.

The party named two of its sitting MLAs from Jalandhar, Balkar Singh from Kartarpur and Inderjit Kaur Mann from Nakodar, even as there had been reports in the past that the party could reconsider their candidature for the next elections. Since Nakodar MLA Mann had managed a good show for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Lok Milni this week at Sarinh village, it came as a big boost for her just before the first list was to be announced.

Advertisement

An ex-cop, Balkar had remained in controversy and had even been removed as the Local Bodies Minister in the past but still the party approved his candidature. A Valmiki leader, he remains to be the choice of the party from the reserved Kartarpur seat.

Advertisement

From Hoshiarpur, the ruling party cleared the candidature of five of its six sitting MLAs. Like Balkar, ex-minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa too remained lucky. Jimpa was removed as Revenue Minister by the party two years ago. The other four candidates in the first list include Karambir Singh Ghuman from Dasuya, Jasvir Raja Gill from Urmar, Deputy Speaker and second timer Jai Kishan Rouri from Garhshankar and Dr Ishank Chabbewal from Chabbewal.

Like Bhagat, Chabbewal too had become MLA through a bypoll. He is the son of Hoshiarpur MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who is also the halqa in-charge from Phagwara. The senior Chabbewal is not as lucky as his son who has got clearance at the very first go.

Advertisement

AAP had not won on any of the four Assembly seats in Kapurthala. The party, however, has repeated its lone MLA from Nawanshahr district Santosh Kataria from Balachaur seat. She was already facing a stiff opposition from within the party with six strong contenders trying to pull her down. Banga MLA Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi had won on SAD ticket but had joined AAP later. His name has not yet been announced.

All halqa in-charges of the party will undergo more testing times till their names figure in any subsequent list of the party. They include Mayor Vaneet Dhir from Jalandhar North, Nitin Kohli from Jalandhar Central, Deepak Bali from Jalandhar Cantonment, Pawan Tinu from Adampur, Harjot Kaur Lohtia from Phillaur and Pala Jalalpuria from Shahkot in Jalandhar.

From Mukerian in Hoshiarpur district, former SAD leader Sarabjot Singh Saabi and Nawanshahr halqa in-charge Jaspreet Singh Robby Kang have been serving as halqa in-charges for the past few months. Former cop and ex-basketball team captain Sajjan Singh Cheema is also looking to try his luck again from Sultanpur Lodhi.

Meanwhile, AAP is yet to finalise its candidate for the Bholath Assembly seat in Kapurthala, where the party is expected to field a contender against Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. The party had recently replaced its Kapurthala halqa in-charge, appointing businessman Davinderpal Singh, who is being seen as a potential challenger to three-time Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh.