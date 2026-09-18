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Home / Jalandhar / AAP ropes in kabaddi player as halqa in-charge in Shahkot

AAP ropes in kabaddi player as halqa in-charge in Shahkot

Pandori's audio conversation did him in, had to apologise

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:56 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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File photo--Kabaddi player Pala with CM Bhagawant Mann.
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The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday appointed prominent kabaddi player Balvir Singh, more popular as Pala Jalalpuria, as the halqa in-charge for Shahkot Assembly seat. He will be the third halqa in-charge of the party since the last elections.

Hailing from Jalalpur village of Shahkot, Pala had been roped in by the party in April this year on the recommendation of local leader and Chairman, Punjab Khadi and Village Development Board, Kaku Ahluwalia. While his family is learnt to be settled in Canada, Pala has been staying back and getting active in local politics.

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In 2022, AAP had fielded Rattan Singh Kakar Kalan as its candidate, who remained on the third position despite the party's wave at that time. Congress MLA Hardev S Laddi Sherowalia was re-elected. Kakar Kalan had died in December 2023 after illness. Prior to his death, Rana Hardeep Singh had become more active and was seen holding events for AAP in Shahkot during the May 2023 Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

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But in February 2024, AAP appointed Pinder Pandori as the halqa in-charge ignoring Rana Hardeep Singh, who then switched to the BJP. Pandori, whose wife is also sarpanch, had been actively working for the party till his audio conversation with an AAP worker did him in. He reportedly had blamed an officer from the CMO for illegal mining in the area, which was recorded and revealed to party higher-ups. Later, Pandori was made to issue a video statement seeking apology for the same. The party took just about two weeks to dump him and replace him with Pala Jalalpuria.

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