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Home / Jalandhar / AAP secures two top posts in Mukerian MC

AAP secures two top posts in Mukerian MC

Had won only one seat in the civic body poll in May

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Our Correspondent
Mukerian, Updated At : 08:52 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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MLAs, party leaders and workers welcome newly elected MC president and vice president.
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In a dramatic political turnaround, AAP on Monday took control of the 15-member Mukerian Municipal Council by securing the posts of president and vice-president, despite having won only one seat in the civic elections held in May.

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Councillor Anup Kumar Bhatti was elected president, while Dr Madhumita was chosen as vice-president. They were elected on BJP ticket from their respective wards but had joined AAP on yesterday. The election was held more than two months after the results of the May 26 municipal polls were declared on May 29.

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The development followed a series of political defections that altered the council's strength. Initially, the BJP had won seven seats, the Congress six and AAP just one, while one Independent candidate was elected. However, two Congress councillors joined AAP along with former Congress leader Sarabjot Singh Sabi and later, one more joined the party. The Independent councillor also extended support to the ruling party.

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A day before the election, BJP councillors Bhatti and Dr Madhumita also joined AAP, giving the party the numbers required to stake claim to the council leadership. With the support of 10 councillors, AAP comfortably got both top posts.

The newly elected office-bearers said they would give preference to civic development, including sanitation, drinking water supply, roads, sewerage and street lighting.

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