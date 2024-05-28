 AAP supporters hope the party’s work will stand them in good stead : The Tribune India

Crowd at Rainak Bazaar feels response for Tinu is positive

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holds a roadshow in favour of AAP candidate Pawan Tinu in Jalandhar on Monday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 27

Sixty elderly men, many of whom chose the AAP 2013 onward and have stayed loyal since, stand jubilant at the Milap Chowk with huge cut-outs of Arvind Kejriwal and flags. All 60 have come from Kot Sadiq on their motorcycles, specially for the roadshow.

One of them, Hardev Pal Bittu, a resident of Kot Sadiq, who has been a supporter of AAP for over a decade now, says, “We’ve picked up the party flag since 2013. For the past few days especially, the wave is in favour of Pawan Kumar Tinu. We will win with a huge margin from Adampur, Philaur and Shahkot. I was a worker of the party and now I’m joint secretary also. The AAP flag is ‘buland’ (hoisted with aplomb).”

AAP party leaders and supporters during the event in Jalandhar on Monday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh

Bittu says: “Then the AAP government wasn’t there. We worked day and night to make it win. After the government has won, they are providing free electricity. The work done by Bhagwant Mann will bear fruit. Tinu will win with a huge margin.”

Satnam Kler, Bittu’s friend, says: “Earlier, we used to vote for anyone. But we have been impacted by AAP. Earlier, we didn’t know whether we will get an electricity bill of Rs 6,000, Rs 3,000 or Rs 8,000. Now, people don’t have to worry about that.”

AAP party leaders and supporters during the event in Jalandhar on Monday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh

Mohammed Akbar Ali, Punjab Chairman of the All-India Ullama Board, attends the event with his friend Parvez. He says, “We’ve come here because of those who work for the country. Arvind Kejriwal knows how to work. He has had a big role in rooting out corruption.”

However, he has some grouse and suggestions, “The AAP minority department isn’t reaching out to the communities as much as it should. After seeing AAP’s work, we are trying to support them. The main issues of the minorities are of graveyards, delay in getting death certificates, we are also not heard in police stations, our issues are largely unaddressed. That’s why we request Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal that they take up our issues. In terms of minority departments, those working at the grassroots level should be encouraged, not parachute functionaries who have to make an impression on only a few. Ground level reach should be established.”

Gurdeep Singh, a garment trader at Rainak Bazar, looks disdainfully at some flags dumped carelessly by a shop. He is not too charged up. Gurdeep says, “It’s all a mixed bag this year. Whether it is victory or loss, it will be with a very thin margin.”

Clearly sceptical about political parties, Gurdeep says, “Power is clearly an issue and has benefited people. But there have been too many cases of theft and snatching. During a power cut (due to storm) the night before, I had just gone to switch off a plug. Two motors kept on the outside platform of our shop were stolen within minutes. Our motors are gone. What will the addict, who picked it up, get? Not even Rs 2,000. The issue of drugs hasn’t been addressed. All parties just show castles in the air but repeat the same thing. Out of disillusionment, people don’t want to report thefts.”

His neighbour says: “In a joint family, exorbitant power bills had ravaged us. We have breathed easy since the AAP came. It is a big issue.”

Wave in favour of Tinu

We’ve picked up the party flag since 2013. For the past few days especially, the wave is in favour of Pawan Kumar Tinu. We will win with a huge margin from Adampur, Philaur and Shahkot. — Hardev Pal Bittu, an AAP supporter

