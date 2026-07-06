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Home / Jalandhar / AAP sweeps Hoshiarpur MC polls

AAP sweeps Hoshiarpur MC polls

Wins 35 of 50 wards; Congress secures 9 seats, BJP and Independents 3 each

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Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:58 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Congress leaders with supporters celebrate the victory of party MC candidate after declaration result of MC elections in Hoshiarpur on Sunday.A Tribune photograph.
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The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a resounding victory in the Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation elections, winning 35 of the 50 wards and securing a comfortable majority in the civic body today.

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According to the final results, the Congress emerged as the second-largest party with nine seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won three seats. Independent candidates also secured victories in 3 wards.

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Polling began on a slow note at 8 am on Sunday morning due to light rain but gained momentum as the sky cleared. According to official figures, voter turnout was 12.27 per cent till 10 am, which increased to 28.11 per cent by 12 noon. The polling percentage rose further to 43.71 per cent by 2 pm, 58.99 per cent by 4 pm, and finally closed at 60.5 per cent.

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The polling process remained peaceful throughout the day, with no major untoward incident reported from any polling station. Election officials, assisted by adequate security personnel, ensured smooth and fair conduct of the election across all 50 wards.

The results have handed the AAP a decisive mandate to govern the Municipal Corporation and are being seen as a major political boost for the ruling party in Hoshiarpur. While the Congress managed to secure nine wards and will be the principal opposition, the BJP and Independent candidates succeeded in winning three wards each.

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Reacting to the party's emphatic victory, AAP MLA from Hoshiarpur and former Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa thanked the voters for reposing faith in the Aam Aadmi Party.

"This victory is a mandate for honest and development-oriented politics. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Hoshiarpur for their overwhelming support. The newly elected councillors will work with complete dedication to fulfil the aspirations of the people and ensure faster development of every ward. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Municipal Corporation will work transparently and focus on improving civic amenities and infrastructure," Jimpa said.

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Final Results

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 35

Congress 9

BJP 3

Independents 3

Total 50

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