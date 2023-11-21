AAP taking credit for schemes of Central govt: Minister Som Parkash

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 20

Union Minister of State Som Parkash has alleged that the AAP government in a blatant disregard of ethics was taking credit for projects and schemes sponsored by the Central Government. He said not even a single major project had been completed by the state government.

Talking to mediamen here last night, he alleged that the AAP was fabricating facts and projecting an entirely false narrative to the people of the state.

Dubbing the AAP government as an autocratic ruling dispensation in Punjab, the minister regretted that the law and order situation in the state was in shambles. He said unfortunately, the Chief Minister was busy with his shenanigans of publicity.

He said, “The state needs good governance and not a Chief Minister who is busy cycling for publicity.” He said incidents of kidnappings, ransom, looting and murders were an extremely worrying factor and the state was reeling under fear psychosis as no one was feeling safe.

Speaking about the Central schemes, Som Prakash said an amount of Rs 1,563 crore was sanctioned for the four laning of the Phagwara-Mukerian road and Rs 411 crore given for the Talwara to Mukerian rail link. The AAP even tried to take credit for Guru Ravidas Auditorium, which was built during the rule of the SAD and the Congress governments, he said.

