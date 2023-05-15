AAP victory draws crowd, and pickpockets

Jalandhar, May 14
As ecstatic supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gathered to celebrate the victory in the Lok Sabha bypoll on Saturday, pickpockets seized the opportunity to strike.
Amid the joyous atmosphere, some supporters lost their wallets and mobile phones to thieves. The victims shared their accounts, shedding light on the audacity of the individuals who posed as AAP supporters or party workers to steal others’ belongings. According to the victims, their wallets and mobile phones were pilfered in the commotion caused due to Sushil Rinku’s exit from the counting centre. One of the victims shared, “I had two mobile phones with me. I was recording a video on one of my two phones and the other phone was in my pocket. It appears that the individuals posing as supporters or party workers took advantage the chaos.”
Another victim stated that his wallet, which contained Rs 9,000 in cash, an ATM card and other important documents, went missing during the celebration. “I didn’t even realise when it was taken out of my pocket. I only found out about it when I had to pay cash to someone at the venue,” he recalled.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pakistan's military establishment plans to keep me in jail for 10 years under sedition charges: Imran Khan
Khan is likely to appear before the Lahore High Court in con...
Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot
A 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside the mana...
Terror funding case: NIA raids 6 locations in J-K
The NIA teams are accompanied by CISF personnel and local po...
7 killed in SUV-truck collision in Andhra Pradesh
The collision occurs on Kadapa-Tadipatri highway near Chitra...
ED issues fresh summons to NCP MLA Jayant Patil in money-laundering case
The 61-year-old MLA from Islampur seat of Maharashtra was is...