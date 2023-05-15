AAP victory draws crowd, and pickpockets

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 14

As ecstatic supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gathered to celebrate the victory in the Lok Sabha bypoll on Saturday, pickpockets seized the opportunity to strike.

Amid the joyous atmosphere, some supporters lost their wallets and mobile phones to thieves. The victims shared their accounts, shedding light on the audacity of the individuals who posed as AAP supporters or party workers to steal others’ belongings. According to the victims, their wallets and mobile phones were pilfered in the commotion caused due to Sushil Rinku’s exit from the counting centre. One of the victims shared, “I had two mobile phones with me. I was recording a video on one of my two phones and the other phone was in my pocket. It appears that the individuals posing as supporters or party workers took advantage the chaos.”

Another victim stated that his wallet, which contained Rs 9,000 in cash, an ATM card and other important documents, went missing during the celebration. “I didn’t even realise when it was taken out of my pocket. I only found out about it when I had to pay cash to someone at the venue,” he recalled.