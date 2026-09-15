Cong’s mega protest over death of Gulzar Singh today

A joint meeting of Congress leaders and workers from Kapurthala, Nawanshahr and Hoshiarpur was convened on Monday in Phagwara by Suraj Thakur, co-in charge of Punjab Congress, to review preparations for the party's Nyay demonstration (justice protest) scheduled for September 15 in Chandigarh. The meeting was chaired by Kapurthala District Congress president and MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal.

A detailed strategy was formulated to mobilise the organisation at the booth-level and ensure massive worker participation. Suraj Thakur stated that this is not merely a political event, but a decisive battle to secure justice for the late Gulzar Singh and his family, which will be led by senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

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He said that Punjab cannot be run through a politics of silence, fear and evasion of responsibility. A government that suppresses those raising their voice against drugs will have to answer to the public.

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Suraj Thakur added that Congress will take this issue to every village and city, demanding clear answers, accountability and justice from the Aam Aadmi Party government. He called upon party workers to turn the September 15 protest into a mass movement, sending a message that Punjab will not remain silent in the face of injustice.

MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal stated that Sachin Pilot's arrival has injected new life into the Congress party. He asserted that Congress will not allow any injustice against Dalits in Punjab and stands firmly with the aggrieved Dalit family. To secure justice for them, a massive turnout at the Chandigarh demonstration will hammer the final nail into AAP's coffin. He added that this protest will lay the foundation for the 2027 elections, leading to a strong Congress government in Punjab.

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Punjab Congress Working president Sukhjinder Singh Danny stated that the AAP government, through police pressure, is subjecting Dalit families to the same injustice and humiliation that occurred centuries ago. He termed it an attack on the dignity of the entire Dalit community, not just a single family. He appealed to people from all sections of Punjab to join the Chandigarh protest in large numbers to oppose the government's oppressive policies.

Senior Congress leaders from all three districts-including former minister Sangat Singh Gilzian, former minister Sunder Sham Arora, former MLA Pawan Adia, former MLA Navtej Singh Cheema, Lok Sabha candidate Yamini Gomar, ex-MLA Arun Dogra, Nawanshahr District president Ajay Mangupur, Hoshiarpur District president Daljit Gilzian and Satvir Palli Jhikki-attended the meeting along with office-bearers and workers, pledging to fight the battle for justice with full force.