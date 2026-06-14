AAP wins 6 of 9 wards in Shamchurasi Nagar Council elections

In the counting of votes for Shamchurasi Nagar Council elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 6 out of 9 wards. The Congress party won 2 wards, while one ward was won by an independent candidate. The election saw good voter participation.

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Voting percentage was 19.54 per cent till 10.00 am, 32.38 per cent till 12 noon, 57.06 per cent till 2.00 pm and 75.42 per cent till 4.00 pm. The final turnout was 76.33 per cent. After peaceful counting, supporters of winning candidates celebrated in the area. Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Additional District Election Officer Nikas Kumar said that AAP candidates won in Ward No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8. In Ward No. 1, Harbhajan Kaur secured 146 votes. In Ward No. 2, Mindo got 120 votes. In Ward No. 3, Ravinder Kumar received 134 votes. In Ward No. 4, Kulwinder Kaur got 196 votes. In Ward No. 7, Harmesh Kumar won with 158 votes and in Ward No. 8, Pooja Rani secured 130 votes.

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In Ward No. 5 and 6, Congress candidates Hira Lal and Daljinder Sohal won with 93 and 131 votes respectively. In Ward No. 9, Independent candidate Sunita won with 141 votes.