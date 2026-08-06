AAP wins Nawanshahr MC poll by draw of lots

The election to the post of Municipal Council president in Nawanshahr was conducted by way of draw of lots as the two rival groups, one led by the Congress and the other by the Aam Aadmi Party, had nine candidates each.

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Suman Lal, who had won the MC poll from Ward no. 16 as an Independent candidate, joined AAP in the eleventh hour and her name was proposed for the post of President. Congress councillor Raman Kumar became the Senior Vice-President and Davinder Kumar from AAP was announced as the Vice-President.

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In the presence of an observer appointed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court and amid heavy security deployment, the election was conducted under videography at the office of the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO). As the result was decided through a draw of lots (chit system), no councillor, including those from the Congress, raised any objection to the process.

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There are 19 wards in the Nawanshahr Municipal Council, with BSP MLA Nachhatar Pal exercising the 20th vote. Neither of the two rival camps, one led by former Congress MLA Angad Saini and the other by AAP's halqa in-charge Robby Kang, was able to establish a clear majority.

Eight councillors had won on Congress ticket, six on AAP, two on SAD, one on BSP and two Independents. While one Independent councillor went with the Congress, taking its tally to nine, the BSP councillor and BSP MLA supported AAP.

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Suman Lal joined AAP in the last stages. The two SAD councillors remained present but abstained from voting.

Since both groups had nine seats each, the authorities decided to elect the Municipal Council president through a draw of lots, in which AAP emerged victorious.

Angad Saini said, “We tried our best to keep the contest alive. We approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court and ensured that if the SAD councillors were not supporting us, they did not support AAP either. When it came down to the draw of lots, we left the outcome to providence. I am confident our councillors will continue to engage in constructive politics and work in the town’s interest.”

However, he questioned the BSP’s decision to back AAP. “I am told that the BSP councillor was the first proposer of Suman Lal’s name. I fail to understand the politics the local MLA is indulging in,” he said.

AAP leader and Banga MLA Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi termed the election a huge victory for AAP and that of Nawanshahr residents. The new President Suman Lal said, "I shall work for ensuring provision of all civic amenities for the residents."