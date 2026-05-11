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Home / Jalandhar / AAP workers burn effigies of PM Modi, Amit Shah in Kapurthala protest

AAP workers burn effigies of PM Modi, Amit Shah in Kapurthala protest

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:31 AM May 11, 2026 IST
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Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday organised an effigy-burning protest at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk in Kapurthala city against the Union Government over the alleged repeated use of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against AAP leaders.

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The protest was held under the leadership of Karambir Singh Chandi, Halqa Incharge, AAP Kapurthala Assembly Constituency and Sajan Singh Cheema, Halqa Incharge, AAP Sultanpur Lodhi Assembly Constituency, along with other party leaders.

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During the protest, participants raised slogans against the Union Government and later burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The protesters accused the Centre of misusing central investigative agencies, particularly ED, to target opposition leaders and suppress political dissent. Police personnel remained deployed at the protest site to maintain law and order.

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