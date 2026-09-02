AAP workers stage protest outside BJP meeting venue

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday staged a protest outside the venue of the BJP’s state-level meeting at the Lions Club in Jalandhar over condolences expressed by three BJP MPs on the death of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar.

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AAP leaders, carrying banners with messages 'BJP MPs are anti-Sikh', said the move of the BJP MPs was a reflection of the party's attitude towards cases related to the 1984 Sikh massacre. The party leaders led by AAP Jalandhar Urban District President Amritpal Singh and Chairman of the Planning Board, Jalandhar, raised slogans against the BJP and registered their protest.

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Chairpersons of various party wings, volunteers, office-bearers, councillors, sarpanches and a large number of party workers were present. Gurwinder Singh Shergill, Atin Agnihotri, Robin Sampla, Harcharan Singh Sandhu, Jasvir Jalalpur, Atam Prakash Babblu, Harjinder Singh Seechewal, Dr. Amit, Vijay Bhatia, Vijay Pal Yadav and Vaibhav Sethi among other leaders and office-bearers also reached the spot. The leaders and workers expressed outrage against the BJP and raised slogans.

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During the sit-in, the leaders said Punjab and the Sikh community can never forget the tragedy of the 1984 Sikh massacre. The families affected by the massacre of thousands of innocent Sikhs are still waiting for justice. They alleged the expressions of sympathy towards those linked to the case had hurt the sentiments of the community.

Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh said the 1984 anti-Sikh riots remained a painful chapter in the collective memory of the Sikh community. He said any perceived leniency towards those accused in such cases was unacceptable and urged political parties to respect the sentiments of the victims’ families.