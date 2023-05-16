AAP’s bypoll victory makes Oppn jittery about MC poll

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 15

After AAP emerged victorious in the bypoll in Jalandhar, it has become a painstaking task for former councillors associated with the Congress, BJP and SAD parties to ensure that voters at least consider them for the MC elections.

Ticket aspirants for MC elections who have been councillors for several years are unsure this time because of the ‘wave’, but all of them have a ray of hope as they believe that ‘face value’ matters in the MC elections. While some share their thoughts openly, others shied away from accepting the fact openly. Already, big names from SAD and Congress have joined AAP in the past few months. Now, it will be a battle for those remaining in the parties.

Ruling party may like to seize opportunity AAP will want the MC elections to be held at the earliest because they would want to seize the opportunity... our ward people have seen us work daily. I am still meeting them. I am still hopeful. —Jagdish Samrai, Congress councillor from Ward No. 78

Congress leader Jagdish Samrai, a councillor from Ward No. 78, said, “AAP will want the MC elections to be held at the earliest because they would want to seize the opportunity.” “But, in these elections, the person matters a lot,” he stressed. He added that it was also a fact that ministers or MPs would not help people, but councillors do. “And our ward people have seen us work daily. I am still meeting them. I am still hopeful,” he said.

Sushil Kumar from BJP, a former councillor from Ward No. 2, said, “The ‘face value’ matters a lot. The BJP’s vote bank has grown in the city, so, there is nothing like AAP’s win in by-poll elections will influence the votes in MC elections too,” he said.

Another former Congress councillor, Onkar Tikka, also admitted that there was a chance that there will be an impact but also said that a person who has worked for their ward residents will have an upper hand, for sure.