 AAP’s calculated gamble paid off : The Tribune India

AAP’s calculated gamble paid off

AAP’s calculated gamble paid off

Despite severe criticism from his previous party, Sushil Rinku ensured maiden Lok Sabha berth for AAP from Jalandhar.



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 14

On Saturday, AAP leader Sushil Rinku stepped out of his house as a former MLA and walked back in as a Member of Parliament (MP). The political journey of the former councillor has surprised many, thanks to his Lok Sabha bypoll win on Saturday with a huge margin of 58,691 votes.

Sunita, wife of AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, in Jalandhar. FILE

Months before the byelection, rumours were rife about AAP planning to rope in a number of senior leaders from the Congress, SAD and the BJP. Some who had been waiting on the sidelines for years — stayed back or were held back — choosing loyalty. Of all the party hoppers ahead of the bypoll - Rinku is clearly the luckiest.

Holding Congress meetings days ago, he joined the AAP much to the resentment of his former party’s leaders who said they had nurtured him for years. Rinku has also been called a “traitor”.

The entry of BJP Jalandhar West stalwart Mahinder Bhagat into AAP days before the poll also seemed to benefit the party.

However, jumping the ship merely a month before the bypoll on April 6, his abrupt joining has now turned into a calculated gamble which has paid rich dividends both to him and the AAP. Wresting the decades’ long Congress bastion, Rinku now has the honour of being a representative in the Lok Sabha. His win has also ensured AAP’s re-entry into the Lok Sabha.

The Jalandhar bypoll has also proven a face-saver for AAP, which was looking for redemption (and power) after the Sangrur debacle. CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, reiterated, “This win will empower us in the state. You have voted Congress for 60 years. Give us 11 months.”

AAP boosts vote share in Jalandhar West

Other than gaining the Lok Sabha seat, the party’s victory has also set some other speculations to rest. The Jalandhar West, which was being deemed one of the trickiest for the party has sprung a lead in 2023 Jalandhar bypoll for the AAP. Jalandhar West is one of the three Jalandhar urban seats which the AAP has been able to save. While it lost Jalandhar North and Jalandhar Central to BJP, in Jalandhar West, AAP gained a considerable lead of 9,467 votes.

In the 2022 assembly elections, AAP’s current Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural had defeated Sushil Rinku (then in Congress) by a margin of 4,253 votes. This bypoll, Rinku has become MP (and now a senior to Angural) with a lead of over 9,000 votes in the same constituency. As the long-time rivals had been feuding for ages, AAP worked overtime to bring an end to the feud between the two. Party state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat played a major role in brokering a truce, after which the duo made peace and were repeatedly seen together during Rinku’s campaign and upon his victory.

The entry of BJP Jalandhar West stalwart Mahinder Bhagat into AAP days before poll, has also seemed to benefit the AAP. The BJP received 33,486 votes in Jalandhar West in 2022 elections but in this year’s bypoll it received only 21,826 votes.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Woman shot dead at Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala; suspect arrested

2
Nation

Karnataka CLP passes resolution authorising Congress chief Kharge to name new Chief Minister

3
Jalandhar

AAP's newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

4
Chandigarh

Two Panchkula cops land in Anti-Corruption Bureau net for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

5
Punjab

Now, women too deputed at Golden Temple for frisking

6
Nation

Trial likely to begin next month in actor Saif Ali Khan assault case of 2012

7
Nation

After delivering Karnataka, Congress' strategist Sunil Kanugolu to look for victory in Madhya Pradesh

8
Nation

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed next CBI director

9
Entertainment

Virat Kohli drops unseen pictures of Anushka, Vamika on Mother's Day

10
Himachal

World Bank approves Rs 51 crore grant to help set up integrated road safety enforcement system in Shimla, Nurpur

Don't Miss

View All
46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Top News

Pakistan's military establishment plans to keep me in jail for 10 years under sedition charges: Imran Khan

Pakistan's military establishment plans to keep me in jail for 10 years under sedition charges: Imran Khan

Khan is likely to appear before the Lahore High Court in con...

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside the mana...

Terror funding case: NIA raids 6 locations in J-K

Terror funding case: NIA raids 6 locations in J-K

The NIA teams are accompanied by CISF personnel and local po...

7 killed in SUV-truck collision in Andhra's Kadapa

7 killed in SUV-truck collision in Andhra Pradesh

The collision occurs on Kadapa-Tadipatri highway near Chitra...

IL&FS money-laundering case: ED issues fresh summons to NCP MLA Jayant Patil

ED issues fresh summons to NCP MLA Jayant Patil in money-laundering case

The 61-year-old MLA from Islampur seat of Maharashtra was is...


Cities

View All

Now, women too deputed at Golden Temple for frisking

Now, women too deputed at Golden Temple for frisking

ICSE Class X: Students pass with flying colours

Pupils excel in Class XII exams

Farmers urged not to burn crop residue

AAP victory in LS byelection may see civic body poll being held soon

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

Class X exam: Mudit excels with 99.6%

Odds fail to stop these achievers

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

Open house: What steps should be taken to ensure proper collection of horticulture waste?

AIIMS conducts metal-free spine fixation surgery on infant in Delhi

AIIMS conducts metal-free spine fixation surgery on infant in Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to stay Lokpal proceedings against ex-IAS officer

58,685 challans issued in 15 days in Noida; 1K vehicles seized

Man killed in Tilak Nagar house blaze

Married month ago, woman kills self

Alan Wilson tops dist in Class XII with 93.75%

Alan Wilson tops dist in Class XII with 93.75%

Unlike Sangrur, meticulous planning worked for AAP in Jalandhar bypoll

Adampur airport a priority: Sushil Kumar Rinku after meeting Arvind Kejriwal

'Murder of democracy': Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on AAP's win

Jalandhar Byelection: Congress vote share sees 5% dent

Class XII: Girls do it yet again

CISCE Class XII results: Girls do it yet again

Harshita Goel excels with 99.2% in Class X results

Three killed, 2 hurt as motorcycle, car collide near Kup Kalan village

Fire breaks out in hosiery, godown in Ludhiana

11 mobiles seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

Patiala district students pass exams with flying colours

Celebrations of Sirhind Fateh Divas end