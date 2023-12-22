 AAP’s Delhi Model promise far from reality : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • AAP’s Delhi Model promise far from reality
Looking back 2023: Education

AAP’s Delhi Model promise far from reality

AAP’s Delhi Model promise far from reality

A “School of Eminence” in Jalandhar. file photo



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, December 21

The year 2023 brought a blend of anticipation and disappointment in the Education Department under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s leadership. Despite the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s promise to implement education reforms akin to the ‘Delhi Model’, the reality at the ground level reveals a sorry state of affairs.

Hopes unfulfilled

Hopes of improved quality of education, particularly inspired by reforms in Delhi government schools, remain unfulfilled. In rural areas, government schools continue to grapple with inadequate infrastructure, staff shortage and the burden of non-teaching responsibilities placed on educators.

The Lows

  • Staff crunch, ailing infrastructure
  • PSEB Board results not up to the mark
  • Despite strict norms, teachers assigned non-teaching duties
  • Progress in much-publicised ‘Schools of Eminence’ yet to be seen
  • Protests by computer teachers

The highs

  • Regular PTMs held at government schools, though teachers said it was a routine affair for past many years
  • City-based girl Khwahish, a student of government school, was selected for educational tour to Japan
  • Projects like Mission Samarth, Mission 100% and others
  • School principals sent to Singapore
  • School games held
  • Govt schools received school buses, security guards also hired

Hopes of improved quality of education, particularly inspired by reforms in Delhi government schools, remain unfulfilled. In rural areas, government schools continue to grapple with inadequate infrastructure, staff shortage and the burden of non-teaching responsibilities placed on educators.

The government’s touted initiatives, such as the Business Blaster Young Entrepreneur Scheme, Mission Samarth, Mission 100%, Mega PTMs were met with scepticism as critics argued that many of these projects were conceived and implemented by the previous government. They say that it appears that the current government is rebranding existing initiatives as its own ground-breaking efforts.

Additionally, the ambitious “Schools of Eminence” project, launched with much fanfare, aimed to change public perception by transforming schools with state-of-the-art infrastructure. However, the reality falls short, with only superficial changes like new signage and a lack of substantial improvements in facilities.

Even the academic achievements in government schools painted a dismal picture this year as compared to their private counterparts. In the Class XII PSEB results in Jalandhar, only two students from government schools made it to the state merit list out of 343 students. The performance in Class X results was equally disappointing, with the district ranking 18th in state. Kapurthala, Nawanshahr and Hoshiarpur attained better positions with a higher pass percentage as compared to Jalandhar.

Moreover, despite the acclaimed regulation of fee hike and specified book purchases from the previous year, the government failed to check these regulations in 2023, leaving parents concerned about uncontrolled practices in private schools.

While the government’s regularisation of 12,700 contractual teachers was a significant move, protests by computer teachers across Punjab a number of times this year, highlighted the ongoing challenges within the education sector.

The AAP government’s limited successes include sending school principals to the Academy of Principals in Singapore for professional development and the participation of eight female students, including one from Jalandhar, in the Japan Asia Youth Exchange Programme in Science.

Overall, Aam Aadmi Party’s claims of transformative changes in the

education sector clash starkly with the prevailing ground reality, leaving many stakeholders disillusioned and questioning the fulfillment of the promised reforms.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Bhagwant Mann


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Teary-eyed Sakshi Malik quits wrestling after Brij Bhushan loyalist becomes WFI chief

2
Sports

Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh elected Wrestling Federation of India chief

3
J & K

4 soldiers killed, 3 injured as terrorists ambush Army vehicles in J-K’s Poonch

4
Punjab

Punjab minister Aman Arora gets 2-year RI for assault

5
Punjab

Two members of Prince Chauhan gang held after police encounter in Mohali

6
Sports

Landscape gardener 18 months back, Spencer Johnson makes his mum smile with hefty IPL paycheck

7
India

Dhankhar has brought casteism to Parliament, Kharge alleges as Opposition MPs take out protest march

8
Trending

Employee changes everybody’s password after quitting job; says ‘they treated me like a doormat’, her sweet revenge

9
India

Parliament clears Bill on appointment of Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners

10
India

Any talk of changing Constitution is meaningless, PM Modi says in a rare interview

Don't Miss

View All
43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral
Trending

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

Top News

Search operation under way at Poonch terror attack site

Search operation to track down terrorists in J-K’s Poonch begins

5 army personnel were killed and two others injured in a ter...

Many parallels between terror funding in Punjab, Kashmir

Many parallels between terror funding in Punjab, Kashmir

After Joe Biden expresses inability to travel to Delhi, French President Emmanuel Macron set to be Republic Day chief guest

After Joe Biden expresses inability to travel to Delhi, French President Emmanuel Macron to be Republic Day chief guest

India had invited US President Joe Biden to grace the occasi...

One person dies in Kerala as state records 265 new Covid-19 cases

One person dies in Kerala as state records 265 new Covid-19 cases

Of the 328 coronavirus infections reported nationwide till 8...

BSF intercepts drone, recovers contraband in Punjab's Fazilka

BSF intercepts drone, seizes contraband in Punjab's Fazilka

The contraband is suspected to be heroin


Cities

View All

70-yr-old sewadar found murdered in Dargah

70-yr-old sewadar found murdered in Dargah

Amit Shah’s remarks on ‘Bandi Singhs’ leave Sikh bodies dejected

Corruption case: Ex-Improvement Trust law officer surrenders in court

20-yr-old woman consumes poisonous substance, dies

2 arrested for attacking cop

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Civic body could have avoided expenditure of ~18.38 cr: Audit

Chandigarh Civic body could have avoided expenditure of Rs 18.38 cr: Audit

Chandigarh issues advisory on Covid

Mohali: 2 held in Daun Majra encounter

Pedestrian dies in hit-&-run on Dhanoni-Dera Bassi road

Amit Shah in Chandigarh today, to open 12 projects

AQI deteriorates, back in ‘very poor’ category

AQI deteriorates, back in ‘very poor’ category

Delhi to simplify registration of properties

Fire breaks out in Delhi building

Delhi Congress launches crowdfunding drive

Zoo releases twin Royal Bengal Tiger cubs for display

2 inmates die under mysterious circumstances in Hoshiarpur jail

2 inmates die in Hoshiarpur jail under mysterious circumstances

SDO, fitter helper in VB net for seeking Rs 1L bribe

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pays surprise visit to Ranjit Sagar Dam in Pathankot

Phagwara Sewa Kendra burgled

Woman among 2 held with opium

Max road accidents occurred in clear weather during 2022

Max road accidents occurred in clear weather during 2022

4 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Man lands in police net for killing youth

Scuffle over petty issue leaves elderly man dead

Notice issued to ‘illegal’ colony

Rongla panchayat passes resolution to slap drug peddlers with ~1L fine

Rongla panchayat passes resolution to slap drug peddlers with Rs 1L fine

Poisoning of woman by imposter at PGI: Newborn robbed of mother’s love, husband grapples with grief

Tomato crop on 1,000 acres hit by late blight attack in Sanaur, says report

Punjab minister Aman Arora gets 2-year RI for assault

Cleanliness drive ahead of Jor Mela