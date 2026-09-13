AAP’s Jaswinder Kaur elected Phillaur Municipal Council chief

In a boost to the Aam Aadmi Party in Phillaur, the party on Saturday captured the Municipal Council with Jaswinder Kaur elected president and Rajni Gaba as vice-president.

Jaswinder Kaur secured 11 of the 16 votes, while the Congress candidate got four votes, including the vote of Congress MLA from Phillaur Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary.

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The result is being seen as a setback to the Congress and a boost for AAP constituency in-charge Harjot Kaur Lohtia’s political standing. The result showed that the AAP was able to consolidate support from other parties, with eight AAP councillors and a former Congress councillor who had switched allegiance to the party, and two BSP councillors supporting the AAP candidate.

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Among those who supported the AAP were councillors Dr Vaibhav Sharma, Surinder Sahota, Prabhjot Kaur, Sarabjit Kaur, Manju Bala, Ranjita and Paramjit Bharti. BSP councillors Hans Raj and Pala Ram also voted for the AAP candidate, according to information.

Madhu Bathla, Shankar Sandhu, Amit Pamma and Malkit, besides MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, voted for the Congress candidate. Reacting to the victory, Harjot Kaur Lohtia said AAP would use the Municipal Council to accelerate development and address the civic problems confronting Phillaur.

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Lohtia said the confidence placed in the party by residents would be honoured through development-oriented and transparent functioning of the council. She said improving civic amenities and ensuring that development works reached residents would remain the priorities of the new leadership.

Newly elected president Jaswinder Kaur and vice-president Rajni Gaba were welcomed by party workers. The election was held under the supervision of SDM Deepak Bhatia.