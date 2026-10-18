AAP’s own deeds behind its downfall: Pilot

Countering the charge that the Congress was exploiting the grief of families who lost loved ones to gangster violence to defame AAP, Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot said on Saturday that the ruling party was responsible for its own decline in the state.

“The Opposition does not even need to attack the AAP in Punjab. When its MLA demands the deployment of more teachers in government schools, AAP suspends him. Its Rajya Sabha MPs have left the party. All government decisions are taken by its high command in Delhi. People have lost trust in the party,” said Pilot as he arrived at the Congress Bhawan here for the first time since his appointment as the party’s Punjab affairs in-charge.

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He was accompanied by Jalandhar Cantonment MLA and Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh.

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Pilot said the AAP government’s inability to maintain law and order was contributing to the ruling party’s declining popularity.

“There have been so many shootouts. Precious lives have been lost, and their ministers are making irresponsible statements,” he added.

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Pilot spent around 15 minutes at the Congress Bhawan, where party workers had waited for him for over 1.5 hours. Workers presented him with bouquets and shawls and raised slogans in favour of Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Charanjit Singh Channi, who was reportedly in Ropar on Saturday.

Despite the enthusiasm among party leaders and workers, the event was marred by a poor sound system at the venue.

Chairs had been arranged for workers on the lawn, and microphones were in place as they waited to hear their leader. However, the low volume meant that Pilot’s speech was largely inaudible. Workers blamed the organisers for the poor sound arrangements.

After the event, Pilot headed to Pargat Singh’s residence in Mithapur, where he was scheduled to stay overnight.

The two leaders are scheduled to visit the Shahkot, Nakodar and Tanda constituencies to meet the families of slain kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian, cloth merchant Timmy Chawla and hardware store owner Balwinder Singh.