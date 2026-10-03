DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / AAP's Sanghera stakes claim to Nakodar Assembly seat

AAP's Sanghera stakes claim to Nakodar Assembly seat

Nakodar is currently represented by AAP MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann

article_Author
Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
for representation only
Advertisement

Former Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) chairman and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Jagtar Singh Sanghera has stirred political circles by staking claim to the Nakodar Assembly seat for the next elections.

Sanghera took to Facebook on Friday morning and posted a photograph of himself along with a message that read: “I will contest elections from the Nakodar Assembly seat. Punjab Legislative Assembly elections are expected to be held in February 2027 to elect all 117 members.”

Advertisement

Nakodar is currently represented by AAP MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann, and Sanghera’s post is being viewed as an attempt to challenge her position. While Sanghera did not respond to queries, Mann said, “Anyone in the AAP who feels he has worked hard for the party and has the potential to win an electoral battle has the right to stake claim for a ticket from the seat. It is up to the party leadership to decide on the candidature. If the party feels Sanghera is more suitable and winnable, it can field him.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, there has been speculation over meetings between AAP leaders and Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala in the past. Some local AAP leaders believe that although Mann has remained active in the constituency, she has often found herself at odds with farmer leaders. Most recently, she was involved in a public spat with singer Romy Randhawa during a cultural programme at a village in Nakodar.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts