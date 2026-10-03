Former Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) chairman and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Jagtar Singh Sanghera has stirred political circles by staking claim to the Nakodar Assembly seat for the next elections.

Sanghera took to Facebook on Friday morning and posted a photograph of himself along with a message that read: “I will contest elections from the Nakodar Assembly seat. Punjab Legislative Assembly elections are expected to be held in February 2027 to elect all 117 members.”

Advertisement

Nakodar is currently represented by AAP MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann, and Sanghera’s post is being viewed as an attempt to challenge her position. While Sanghera did not respond to queries, Mann said, “Anyone in the AAP who feels he has worked hard for the party and has the potential to win an electoral battle has the right to stake claim for a ticket from the seat. It is up to the party leadership to decide on the candidature. If the party feels Sanghera is more suitable and winnable, it can field him.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, there has been speculation over meetings between AAP leaders and Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala in the past. Some local AAP leaders believe that although Mann has remained active in the constituency, she has often found herself at odds with farmer leaders. Most recently, she was involved in a public spat with singer Romy Randhawa during a cultural programme at a village in Nakodar.