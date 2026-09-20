AAP Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia, Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann, wife of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann, and Punjab AAP president and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, among others, attended the antim ardas ceremony of former Cabinet Minister Bhagat Chunni Lal in Jalandhar on Sunday.

A Shradhanjali Sabha (memorial ceremony) was held at a sprawling venue in Basti Peerdad to pay final tributes to veteran state political leader and former Punjab Cabinet Minister Bhagat Chunni Lal, father of AAP Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat.

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Bhagat Chunni Lal passed away on September 11 following a prolonged illness.

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Members of the state Cabinet, including Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Cabinet Minister Hardeep Mundian, Dr Ravjot Singh, Advisor to the Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department Deepak Bali, AAP Working President Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi, MLA Balkar Singh, MLA Bhram Shankar Jimpa, Mayor Vineet Dhir, Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia, Commissioner of Police Satinder Singh and SSP Harvinder Singh Virk, among others, attended the ceremony.

Sisodia had also visited Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat at his residence a few days ago to offer condolences on the demise of the 94-year-old leader.

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Paying tribute to Bhagat Chunni Lal, Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann described him as a “towering personality in Punjab’s politics, who earned a distinguished name through hard work and honesty.”

The three-time MLA and former Cabinet Minister had a decades-long political career in the state and wielded considerable influence in the Jalandhar West constituency as a BJP leader.