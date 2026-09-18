Abducted 4-yr-old child back with parents in Jalandhar

Four-year-old boy Keshav of Pannu Vihar, who had been abducted by two youths on Thursday afternoon, reunited with his family late last evening.

A son of a labourer, the boy had been abducted while he was playing in the locality with his friends around 2 pm yesterday. CCTV footages of the masked scooterists with the child had also been circulated.

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Former MLA Sheetal Angural said he and his team had widely shared the picture of the child on social media. "The accused youths perhaps got panicked. So when it was pitch dark, they left the child outside the bus stand, telling him that his mother was waiting for him. The helpless child was spotted by commuters, who informed the police and hence the child was rescued", he said.

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ADCP-2 Madhvi Sharma said since the accused were still at large, the motive of abduction was not clear. "It was not for ransom as the boy's father is a labourer", she said.

Aatish Bhatia, ACP, West, said it was around 2 pm on Thursday when information was received regarding the disappearance of a 4-year-old child. He said, "The Commissionerate Police Jalandhar immediately initiated police action and investigation. During the preliminary inquiry, it came to light that two persons riding an Activa had taken the child with them."