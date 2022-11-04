Abhijeet is new civic body chief

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: Abhijeet Kaplish took over as MC chief on Thursday. While talking to the media persons, after joining, Kaplish said he didn’t know anything regarding the city and once he got to know, he would tell everyone about his priority work area. “In next couple of days, I would see which areas require more work. I want files to move fast and focus would also remain on illegal buildings,” he said. OC

Two POs land in police net

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar and City police have arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) in different cases who were on the run for months. They have been identified as Gurprit Singh, a resident of Raulley village, falling under the Mehatpur police station and Kuldip Singh, a resident of Burrewal village, in Shahkot. Gurprit was wanted in a case of illegal sand mining and Kuldip in a case related to drug peddling. OC

Man held with illicit liquor

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police arrested a person on the charge of brewing illicit country-made liquor. The investigating officer, Janak Raj, said the accused had been identified as Rajwinder Singh, a resident of Kang Sahibu village. As many as 15 bottles of hooch, 20-kg raw liquor, apart from the utensils used for brewing were recovered from his possession. A case under Section 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused. OC

17 booked for assault, mischief

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked 17 persons on the charge of voluntarily causing hurt, mischief, and rioting. The investigating officer (IO), Nirmal Singh, said the accused had been identified as —Vijay, Laadi, Paramjit Singh, Mandip Singh and Jashan— residents of Talwandi Madho village. Harmesh of the same village said in a complaint to the police that he works as a caretaker in the house of Sarpanch Harjit Singh. The accused on October 28 trespassed on the property and ransacked it. He was left injured in the attack. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 324, 427, 452, 148 and 149 of the IPC had been registered against the accused. OC

Youth run over by train

Phagwara: An unidentified youth was run over by the 12014 Down Amritsar—New Delhi Shatabdi Express train between Phagwara and Mauli on Phagwara—Ludhiana rail section early in the morning today. Government Railway Police in-charge Gurbheij Singh said the deceased might have been crossing the railway track, but was crushed badly. The GRP has registered a case and kept the body in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital for identification after post-mortem examination.