Abhyam elected Pathankot Youth Congress chief

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, July 11

Abhyam Sharma has been elected Pathankot District Youth Congress president.

The elections to the Punjab Youth Congress, and its affiliated districts, were held online from March 10 to April 17. The results were declared today morning.

Firecrackers were burst and sweets distributed by Sharma’s friends and partymen at his residence once the results started to flow in.

In an election year, his post carries all the more significance. In Pathankot district, there are three assembly seats out of which one each is represented by the Congress, AAP and the BJP. During the 2024 elections, the onus will be on Abhyam to garner the maximum share of youth votes for his party. He is said to be in touch with some senior Delhi-based Congress leaders.

Toshit Mahajan, son of ex-PPCC secretary Vinay Mahajan, has been elected as general secretary. There are a total of 14 general secretaries of the Punjab Youth Congress (PYC). Toshit has been in the forefront of campaigns of several Congress candidates in the past for the assembly and parliament elections.

“I will perform my best. My father is my inspiration and I will work hard to ensure that the Congress nominee in the 2024 LS polls gets the maximum number of votes from the Sujanpur assembly seat. In 2012, Vinay Mahajan had contested as the Congress candidate from the Sujanpur seat. Patiala-based Mohit Mohindra, son of Brahm Mohindra, has been elected as the president of the PYC.

Karanbir Randhawa of Gurdaspur has been elected as a general secretary of the Punjab Youth Congress. He has been active in student politics in Panjab University, Chandigarh. “I will work hard in the 2024 parliamentary polls to make an impact,” he said.

Randhawa has remained a joint secretary of the Panjab University Students Council in 2017. He had contested as an Independent.

#Congress #Pathankot