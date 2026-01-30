Abolish TET as condition for promotions: Teachers

Government Teachers Union Punjab State president Sukhwinder Singh Chahal, general secretary Gurbinder Singh Saskaur, finance secretary Manohar Lal Sharma and press secretary Karnail Phillaur have demanded that all teachers, who have received promotions in the master cadre in the Education Department, should be made to join duties by choosing their favoured stations.

Advertisement

They said it is pointless to impose the condition on teachers, who have been recruited before 2011, that they must have cleared TET. They said due to the condition, many senior teachers will be deprived of promotions.

Advertisement

They said recruitments following the passing of TET within the Education Department began in 2011, and the condition of TET cannot be applied to those recruited earlier than that. They further said the meaning of promotion is based on experience and length of service.

Advertisement

They said the department was interpreting the rules of the Supreme Court, not to aid education reforms but more to cause trouble to teachers, while it is also refraining from implementing the pro-teacher decisions of many other honorable high courts.