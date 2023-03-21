Absconding for three months, ex-sarpanch lands in Punjab Vigilance Bureau net

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 20

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday arrested Shivranjan Singh, former Sarpanch of Chabbewal gram panchayat in Hoshiarpur district for collecting the rent of panchayat shops and ‘Khokhas’ to the tune of Rs 8,04,000 through fake receipts which was not deposited in the bank account of the panchayat.

He had been absconding for more than three months in this case of misappropriation registered by the district police.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson for the VB said that after Harminder Singh, a resident of Chabewal became the Sarpanch on December 31, 2018, it was found that the rent of shops and ‘khokhas’ were owed to the shopkeepers. It also came to light that former Sarpanch Shivranjan Singh, while collecting the rent of these shops, had not issued original rent receipts to the shopkeepers but handed over fake receipts and no entry of the rent collected was made in the panchayat record. He further added that later, the Block Development and Panchayat Officer, Hoshiarpur-2, while investigating the scam, found that Shivranjan Singh had collected Rs 8,04,000 by forging fake rent receipts.

An FIR was registered against Shivranjan Singh under Section 409, 420, 465, 466, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC and Section 13(1), 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Chabewal police station.

The spokesperson further said that the case was transferred to the Vigilance Bureau, Jalandhar range, for further investigation. The VB has arrested an absconding Shivranjan Singh in the case and he would be produced in a local court tomorrow. Further investigation is in progress.